Local tour pros look to build on success in coming year

With the calendar winding down on 2016, it’s safe to say it was a very good year for tour professionals with strong ties to Las Vegas. Here’s just a sampling of the accomplishments of our favorite pros:

* Inbee Park, who played at Bishop Gorman and is a member at TPC Summerlin, won an Olympic gold medal while representing her native South Korea.

* Former UNLV golfer and Las Vegas resident Ryan Moore won the clinching match in the Ryder Cup, giving the United States the victory. Moore also narrowly lost to eventual champ Rory McIlroy in an epic 4-hole playoff at the Tour Championship the week prior to the Ryder Cup.

* Las Vegas native Scott Piercy finished runner-up at the U.S. Open and also the Bridgestone Invitational, a World Golf Championship tournament.

Now it’s time for a sneak peek at what lies ahead in 2017 for the many pros with deep roots in Southern Nevada.

Next year, residents Alex Cejka, Kevin Na, Aaron Wise and Piercy will play on the PGA Tour. Wise won the 2016 NCAA title while playing at University of Oregon then moved to Las Vegas. He is exempt on the Web.com Tour but should also play in several PGA Tour events throughout the season. Craig Barlow may also appear in certain PGA Tour events but is not playing a full schedule.

Former UNLV Rebel golfers and current residents who are scheduled to play the PGA Tour full time are Moore and Charley Hoffman. Other Rebels with exempt status but who don’t live in Las Vegas include Andres Gonzales, Chad Campbell and Adam Scott while resident and former Rebel Bill Lunde has partial status on the PGA Tour and Web.com Tour.

Former Rebels Derek Ernst, A.J. McInerney and Kurt Kitayama are exempt on the Web.com Tour. McInerney is also a native Las Vegan and former state champion at Coronado High School.

On the ladies side, former Rebels Dana Finkelstein and Therese O’ Hara have full status on the LPGA Tour, marking the first time two former Lady Rebels will play full-time during the same season.

Las Vegas residents Danielle Kang, Natalie Gulbis and Park will also play on the LPGA Tour. Green Valley graduate Jennifer Hahn, who graduated from Vanderbilt earlier this year, has exempt status on the LPGA Symetra Tour.

There will also be strong Las Vegas representation on the PGA Tour Champions. On that tour are residents Tommy Armour III and John Riegger plus former Rebel Skip Kendall. Armour III grew up in Las Vegas and returned to live here earlier this year. Also Legacy teaching professional and resident Jeff Gallagher will try and qualify for certain tournaments throughout the season.

Other notables on the national golf scene are Golf Channel television personalities Jerry Foltz and Bailey Mosier, who both grew up in Las Vegas.

CHUCK BOMBARD WINS SECTION AWARD

Royal Links Golf Club general manager and PGA of America professional Chuck Bombard has been recognized by the Southwest Section, PGA as merchandiser of the year, public category. Greg Leicht, president of the section, notified Bombard via a letter last week.

According to Leicht, the award is presented to only one professional annually and “the winner is determined through a rigorous process to identify the most deserving candidate.”

DEALS OF THE WEEK

The winter months mean most golf courses offer highly-reduced green fees so take advantage while you can.

HELSETH, LONG WIN INVITATIONAL

The team of PGA of America pros Troy Helseth and Travis Long combined for a 10-under par 62 to win the 2nd Annual Grant Clough Invitational at Chimera Golf Club. David Barnhart and David Uyehara were second with a team score of 65.

STARS ON, OFF COURSE

Shadow Creek director of golf and former UNLV Rebel Monte Montgomery teamed with his son and current UNLV golfer, Taylor, to tie for first at the Tame the Wolf event at Wolf Creek in Mesquite. The duo shot 14-under par 58 in the scramble format as did Casey Fowles and PGA Tour Champions player Jay Don Blake.

The golf notebook appears each Thursday. Freelance writer Brian Hurlburt is a two-time author who has covered golf in Las Vegas for more than two decades. He can be reached at bhurlburt5@gmail.com or @LVGolfInsider.