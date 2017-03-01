Rugby stars ready to scrumble at Las Vegas Country Club

Las Vegas is a Rugby town this week as thousands of players and fans from across the globe flock here for the annual USA Sevens Rugby event at Sam Boyd Stadium. Part of the official festivities is the unique scrumble charity golf tournament benefiting the US Rugby Foundation and other causes that is scheduled for Friday at the historic Las Vegas Country Club.

The scrumble name comes from the merging of the rugby term scrum and golf term scramble. Several rugby stars are scheduled to play golf including Gavin Hastings, a former Scottish player who Rugby World recognized as one of the best fullbacks in history.

Hastings is an avid golfer and has played since he was a wee lad growing up Edinburgh. He’s a single digit handicap and golf has filled the competitive void left from his days on the rugby pitch.

“I’m guessing the scrumble won’t be the most serious of games,” Hastings said via Facetime prior to flying to the United States. “It will be good fun and that’s what I love about golf, the chance to banter with mates and to be out in the fresh air.”

Hastings is a member of St. Andrews, the home of golf, and has played with too many icons to remember. A few he’s teed it up with are Seve Ballesteros, Tiger Woods, Monte Montgomery and Luke Donald.

“It’s an amazing honor and privilege to walk in the famous St. Andrews clubhouse each time,” Hastings said. “I’ve been very fortunate to play with some of the greatest golfers on the planet and to experience so many amazing things on the golf course, and I owe most of it to rugby. Golf is one of the greatest games because the handicap system allows you to have a proper game with anyone and also play in the actual theatre where the most historic tournaments are played. It’s not possible to play football on the actual field of the Super Bowl or the pitch of a rugby world cup. But golfers can play the same fairways as the legends.”

Hastings has played in the European PGA Tour’s Dunhill Links Championship a few times, an event similar to the PGA Tour’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where celebrities are paired with a pro.

“For an amateur golfer and sportsman, that’s pretty much the ultimate experience,” Hastings said. “It was always good fun and I enjoyed the challenge of trying to play well in front of the gallery and in a situation that was out of my comfort zone.”

Hastings knows plenty about pressure since he was responsible for goal kicks throughout his career and appreciates how trying to execute on the golf course is similar to making a kick.

“At the end of the day, you have to execute what you’ve practiced,” Hastings said. “It’s all about how you cope with pressure and I’ve experienced the highs and lows. Nobody can successfully cope with pressure every time.”

MAY I HAVE A MULLIGAN?

I knew when I created the list of tour pros with strong ties to Las Vegas I would leave someone off. Little did I know former British Masters champion Bob May would be the one.

May, 48, is coming off back surgery and plans to attempt to qualify for the PGA Tour Champions when he turns 50 and Monday qualify for certain PGA Tour events until then. May also continues to give lessons with info available at BobMayGolfAcademy.com.

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Locals can play Wildhorse for as low as $25 with prime time rates no more than $50.

STARS ON, OFF COURSE

Rebel freshman Derek Castillo recorded a hole-in-one on the first shot of his final round at the National Invitation Tournament in Arizona. It was his first tournament as a Rebel. UNLV returns to action at Southern Highlands for their home tournament Monday through Wednesday. Admission is free.

