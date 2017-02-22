Posted 

Several golfers with Las Vegas ties taking cuts on pro tours

web1_copy_pebble-beach-golf_leik--3-_8026288.jpg
Bill Murray, right, gestures toward the sixth green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links with his caddie during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (Eric Risberg/AP)

web1_pebble-beach-golf_leik_8026288.jpg
Bill Murray prepares to hit his approach shot from off the fairway to the sixth green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (Eric Risberg/AP)

By BRIAN HURLBURT
SPECIAL TO THE REVIEW-JOURNAL

Actor Bill Murray has worn his golf overalls and danced with the gallery at the PGA Tour’s AT&T Pebble Beach pro-am. The tour pros have played historic Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

That can mean only one thing: The West Coast segment of the PGA Tour schedule is in the record books, thus signaling that golf is in full swing.

As in previous years, Las Vegas is well represented on the pro tours. No fewer than 30 players with strong ties to Southern Nevada are playing on the PGA Tour, PGA Tour Champions, LPGA Tour, Web.com Tour or LPGA Symetra Tour.

Local golf historian and writer Jack Sheehan has had a front-row seat in the Las Vegas gallery for several decades.

“Las Vegas has become both a home base and a breeding ground for tour players, and it has been fun to watch,” Sheehan said. “There are several factors for this in addition to the obvious of 300 days of sunshine and no state income taxes. The number of quality courses and practice facilities, primarily the PGA Tour TPC courses, probably leads the list. But the UNLV men’s and women’s golf teams consistently performing at high levels is another. Keeping the PGA Tour here for 35 straight years is another, and the list would be incomplete without mentioning Butch Harmon, the world’s top instructor, making Las Vegas his home base.”

Charley Hoffman, a longtime Las Vegas resident who was a member of the 1998 UNLV national championship team, has enjoyed a successful career but says he never sets goals.

“I’ve always believed playing quality golf will take care of everything on the golf course,” he said. “So first off, I need to make the cut and put myself in situations to win. The more opportunities I have to win, obviously, I increase my chances. And everything comes along with winning like qualifying for President Cup and Ryder Cup events.”

CHICK EVANS ACADEMY

Several locals continue to work to bring the Chick Evans caddie program to Southern Nevada, but there is still a way for youngsters to get involved in the meantime. Applications are being accepted through February for the Western Golf Association summer caddie academy in Chicago.

The academy focuses on female high school golfers, and the Evans caddie program helps boys and girls get into golf through caddying. Being involved in either can lead to full-ride college scholarships.

Interested course directors, high school coaches or parents may contact Jack Todd at jackinlv@gmail.com for more information.

DEAL OF THE WEEK

STARS ON, OFF COURSE

Troy Denton, a former UNLV golfer and current swing coach of Ryan Moore, was named instructor of the year by the North Texas chapter of the PGA.

The golf notebook appears Thursdays. Freelance writer Brian Hurlburt is a two-time author who has covered golf in Las Vegas for more than two decades. He can be reached at bhurlburt5@gmail.com or @LVGolfInsider.

2017 LAS VEGAS TOUR TIES

PGA Tour

Chad Campbell — UNLV

Alex Cejka — resident

Robert Gamez — former resident, grew up here. Not very active.

Andres Gonzales — UNLV

Charley Hoffman — UNLV, resident

Bill Lunde — UNLV, resident

Ryan Moore — UNLV, resident

Kevin Na — resident

Scott Piercy — resident, grew up here

Chris Riley — UNLV

Adam Scott — UNLV

Aaron Wise — new resident

Web.com/PGA Tour

Craig Barlow — resident

Derek Ernst — UNLV

Kurt Kitayama — UNLV

AJ McInerney — UNLV, resident

Kevin Penner — UNLV

Drew Scott — resident

PGA Tour Champions

Tommy Armour III — grew up here and resident again

Keith Clearwater — recent new resident

Jim Colbert (not very active) — used to live here. Major influencer on Vegas golf.

Jeff Gallagher — resident

Skip Kendall — UNLV

John Riegger — resident

LPGA Tour

Dana Finkelstein — UNLV, resident

Natalie Gulbis — resident

Danielle Kang — resident

Therese O' Hara (formerly Koelbaek) — UNLV

Inbee Park — played high school here; still lives here

LPGA Symetra Tour

Jennifer Hahn — resident

PRO SCHEDULE

PGA Tour

What: Honda Classic.

Where: PGA National, Champions Course (7,140 yards, par 70), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

When: Thursday, Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, Sunday, 10 a.m.-noon (Golf Channel), noon-3 p.m. (NBC Sports).

Purse: $6.4 million (First prize: $1,152,000).

Defending champion: Adam Scott.

Last tournament: Dustin Johnson won the Genesis Open to reach No. 1 in the world.

Next week: WGC-Mexico Championship.

LPGA Tour

What: Honda LPGA Thailand.

Where: Siam Country Club, Pattaya Old Course (6,642 yards, par 72), Chonburi, Thailand.

When: Wednesday-Sunday, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Purse: $1.6 million (First prize: $240,000).

Defending champion: Lexi Thompson.

Last tournament: Ha Na Jang won the Women's Australian Open.

Next week: HSBC Women's Champions in Singapore.

European Tour/Sunshine Tour

What: Joburg Open.

Where: Royal Johannesburg & Kensington Golf Club (7,656 yards, par: 72), Johannesburg.

When: Thursday, Friday, 12:30-2:30 a.m., 4-6 a.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, Sunday, 2-6:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Purse: $1.26 million.

Defending champion: Haydn Porteous.

Last tournament: Brett Rumford won the World Super 6.

Next week: WGC-Mexico Championship.

PGA Tour Champions

What: No tournament this week.

Last tournament: Fred Couples won the Chubb Classic.

Next tournament: Tucson Conquistadors Classic, March 17-19.

 