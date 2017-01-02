8 business openings Las Vegas welcomed in 2016 — PHOTOS

Posted 

Customers line up during the grand opening of Las Vegas' first Cracker Barrel location near the Silverton Hotel-Casino on Monday, July 25, 2016. The line to get in stretched into the parking lot before doors opened at 6 a.m. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

The exterior of Cracker Barrel is shown at 8350 Dean Martin Drive in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 5, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The porch at Cracker Barrel is shown at 8350 Dean Martin Drive in Las Vegas on Aug. 5. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Business Press)

The store is shown at Cracker Barrel at 8350 Dean Martin Drive in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 5, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The restaurant at Cracker Barrel is shown at 8350 Dean Martin Drive in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 5, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Customers order food during the grand opening of Las Vegas' first Cracker Barrel location near the Silverton Hotel-Casino on Monday, July 25, 2016. The line to get in stretched into the parking lot before doors opened at 6 a.m. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

Customers sit in signature rocking chairs outside during the grand opening of Las Vegas' first Cracker Barrel location near the Silverton Hotel-Casino on Monday, July 25, 2016. The line to get in stretched into the parking lot before doors opened at 6 a.m. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

Customers sit in signature rocking chairs outside during the grand opening of Las Vegas' first Cracker Barrel location near the Silverton Hotel-Casino on Monday, July 25, 2016. The line to get in stretched into the parking lot before doors opened at 6 a.m. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

Signs advertise the grand opening of the Cracker Barrel location near the Silverton hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Monday, July 18, 2016. The restaurant and store will have its grand opening Monday, July 25, 2016. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

People mingle on the casino floor during the grand opening of the Lucky Dragon hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The second floor of the Lucky Dragon hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Members of the Lohan School of Shaolin perform during the grand opening of the Lucky Dragon hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Members of the Lohan School of Shaolin perform during the grand opening of the Lucky Dragon hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Members of the Lohan School of Shaolin perform during the grand opening of the Lucky Dragon hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Hand blown 2.5 story, 1.25 ton glass dragon sculpture hangs over the casino in the Lucky Dragon hotel-casino, 300 W. Sahara Ave., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. Las Vegas' newest casino, which will cater to Asians, is schedule to open tomorrow afternoon. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Pedestrians walk by the new Taco Bell Cantina in the Harmon Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The menu is above the &quot;freeze bar&quot; at the new Taco Bell Cantina in the Harmon Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Taco Bell manager Lyndsey Quinn prepares food in the open kitchen at the new Taco Bell Cantina in the Harmon Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The new Taco Bell Cantina in the Harmon Center sports a &quot;freeze bar&quot;, in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. Both alcoholic and non-alcoholic freezes are available. Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The upstairs dining room is seen at the new Taco Bell Cantina in the Harmon Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The upstairs dining room has a great view of the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue at the new Taco Bell Cantina in the Harmon Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Crowds file into T-Mobile Arena for a dress rehearsal "stress test" on Thursday, March 31, 2016, ahead of the arena's hard opening on April 6. Employees of MGM and construction workers who helped build the arena were invited to a Martina McBride concert, which was closed to the public, to test the arena's services. (Zenaida Reekie/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jonas Woolverton performs on the cyr wheel outside T-Mobile Arena during opening night of the new Las Vegas entertainment venue on Wednesday, April 6, 2016. Highlights included performances by The Killers, Wayne Newton and Shamir. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The lounge serves full food and beverage service, the same dining menu throughout the newly opened Eclipse Theaters that has a full bar, craft cocktails and intimate theatre sizes of about 40, 814 S. Third Street, Downtown Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

The patio in the newly opened Eclipse Theaters has a fire place and comfortable seating, 814 S. Third Street, Downtown Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Luxury seats that have full food and beverage service are in the newly opened Eclipse Theaters that has intimate theatre sizes of about 40, 814 S. Third Street, Downtown Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Albert Tejada, bar tender, sets the bar in the newly opened Eclipse Theaters that has a full bar, craft cocktails and intimate theatre sizes of about 40, 814 S. Third Street, Downtown Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

King of Pop, a butter infused rum cocktail with Pepsi and topped with popcorn is at the bar in the newly opened Eclipse Theaters that has a full bar, craft cocktails and intimate theatre sizes of about 40, 814 S. Third Street, Downtown Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

A call button to request full food and beverage service is pushed on the luxury chairs in a theatre inside of the newly opened Eclipse Theaters that has intimate theatre sizes of about 40, 814 South Third Street, Downtown Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Albert Tejada, bar tender, sets the bar in the newly opened Eclipse Theaters that has a full bar, craft cocktails and intimate theatre sizes of about 40, 814 S. Third Street, Downtown Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

A crowd gathers outside Wahlburgers at the Grand Bazaar Shops in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @DavidGuzman1985

Wahlburgers signage at the Grand Bazaar Shops in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @DavidGuzman1985

Wahlburgers at the Grand Bazaar Shops in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @DavidGuzman1985

Multiple television screens showing sports and music video are seen at Dave & Buster's in Downtown Summerlin on Monday, Aug. 8, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Benjamin Pilon and Veronica Pilon play Kung Fu Panda video game at Dave & Buster's in Downtown Summerlin on Monday, Aug. 8, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Amanda Pierce, left, and her son Austin play Typhon video game at Dave & Buster's in Downtown Summerlin on Monday, Aug. 8, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Faith Barba, 9, right, and her sister Karma, 10, play Mario Kart at Dave & Buster's in Downtown Summerlin on Monday, Aug. 8, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Cody Kraithong plays Punt Prime video game at Dave & Buster's in Downtown Summerlin on Monday, Aug. 8, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Michael Alvarado, 29, plays the latest version of Dance Dance Revolution at Dave & Buster's in Downtown Summerlin on Monday, Aug. 8, 2016. Alvarado and his friend Cody Kraithong, left, were the first costumers at the arcade. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

IKEA workers bang noise sticks together during the grand opening of Nevada's first IKEA home furnishings store Wednesday, May 18, 2016. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Opening day of Nevada's first IKEA store on Wednesday, May 18, 2016. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Patrons walk through the parking lot with purchases during the opening day event for IKEA in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 18, 2016. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Patrons walk through the store during the opening day event for IKEA in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 18, 2016. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Patrons visit the children's play area during the opening day event for IKEA in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 18, 2016. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Cashiers, Alyssa Gonzalez-Ramos, left, and Naomee Ngo assist customers with their purchases during the opening day event for IKEA in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 18, 2016. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Shopping carts sit inside during the opening day event for IKEA in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 18, 2016. Security guard Daniel Kurtin walks in the background. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Patrons walk the sales floor during the opening day event for IKEA in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 18, 2016. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Patrons are greeted by employees as they enter the store during the opening day event for IKEA in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 18, 2016. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

From left, Clark County Commissioner Susan Brager, Deputy Chief of Mission for the Swedish Embassy Goran Lithell, store manager Amy Jensen and IKEA U.S. President Lars Petersson take part in a ceremonial log sawing before the grand opening of Nevada's first IKEA (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

REVIEWJOURNAL.COM

From a Taco Bell that serves alcohol to the 17,500-seat T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegans lined up as several new businesses opened their doors in 2016.

As we start the new year, here’s a look at eight highly-anticipated openings that took place last year in Las Vegas:

IKEA

The Swedish retailer that people know and love finally made its way to the Las Vegas Valley in May 2016. The 2,300 parking spaces of the lot filled up quicker than customers could gobble down the cafeteria meatballs. Fashionable and affordable - that’s why people are obsessed with IKEA.

Cracker Barrel

The southern comfort eatery and old country store chain arrived in Las Vegas in July 2016. From hot cakes and potato casserole, to the Sunrise Sampler and Smokehouse Breakfast, the southern-style restaurant has opened wallets and left mouths watering.

Lucky Dragon

Good fortune rained down on Las Vegas in December 2016. The off-Strip hotel-casino offers guests a mix of Chinese culture in the form of design, food and custom with a Sin City regular’s dream - gaming, lots of gaming.

Taco Bell Cantina

What’s the perfect cure for a Strip hangover? Queremos Taco Bell! The Mexican fast food joint opened its 24-hour flagship Cantina in November 2016 on Las Vegas Blvd. at Harmon, providing tourists and locals alike with burritos, bowls and booze.

T-Mobile Arena

How does a city open a new event venue with a bang? Hire hometown heroes like The Killers to headline the tricked-out arena’s opening concert. It opened in April 2016. The space is massive, the acts are major and the drinks are atomic - Atomic Fizz, that is.

Eclipse Theaters

Comfy seats? Check. Adult beverages? Check. No kids? Check, check, check. Located in the heart of DTLV at South Third and Gass, the Eclipse Theater is the new luxury cineplex in Las Vegas. It opened December 2016 and provides an escape from reality with fancy eats and a 21-and-over zone.

Wahlburgers

What do you get when you pair a celebrity name with fast food favorites? Wahlburgers. The gourmet burger restaurant opened in June 2016, joining the Grand Bazaar Shops at Bally’s on the Strip.

Dave & Busters

Adulting can be hard, but arcade-restaurants make it a little bit better. Opened in August 2016, Dave & Busters offers diners with the chance to play more than 180 video games during dinner. ‘nuff said.

 