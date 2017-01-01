Posted 

8 memorable businesses, shows that Las Vegas lost in 2016 — PHOTOS

The exterior of F. Pigalle is shown at 508 Fremont St. in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Jubilee feature dancers, Elyse Corbin, left, Katherine Schwing and Kaleigh Jones poise for a photo in the dressing room at Bally's, 3645 South Las Vegas Boulevard, on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

Deep-fried Oreos are served up at Mermaids Casino at the Saturday, June 25, 2016. Mermaids Casino, La Bayou and Glitter Gulch will close their doors on June 27th to make way for a new project. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Tyra Bell-Holland and Rob Holland have steak fondue at F. Pigalle at 508 Fremont St. in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

(Las Vegas Review-JournaL file)

The Girls of Glitter Gulch strip club is seen at the Fremont Street Experience Saturday, June 25, 2016. Mermaids Casino, La Bayou and Glitter Gulch will close their doors on June 27th to make way for a new project. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

The Riviera hotel-casino was imploded to make way for an expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center on June 14, 2016. (Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The final section of the Walker Furniture warehouse is torn down Monday, April 11, 2016, in Las Vegas. The building had to be removed to make room for Project Neon. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Mermaids casino at the Fremont Street Experience is seen on Thursday, April 21, 2016, in Las Vegas. The owners of the D Las Vegas and Golden Gate purchased the Mermaids casino to build a new hotel-casino. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

The exterior of F. Pigalle is shown at 508 Fremont St. in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Jubilee feature dancers, Elyse Corbin, left, Katherine Schwing and Kaleigh Jones pose for a photo in the dressing room at Bally's, 3645 South Las Vegas Boulevard, on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

Mermaids Casino is seen at the Fremont Street Experience Saturday, June 25, 2016. Mermaids Casino, La Bayou and Glitter Gulch will close their doors on June 27th to make way for a new project. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Gaby Lara, left, and manager Kevin Naylor are shown at work at F. Pigalle at 508 Fremont St. in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Walker Furniture co-owner Linda Alterwitz-Mizrahi photographs the final section of the Walker Furniture warehouse being torn down Monday, April 11, 2016, in Las Vegas. The building had to be removed to make room for Project Neon. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Smoke covers the area after the final tower of the Riviera hotel-casino come tumbling down during an implosion on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016, to make way for the Las Vegas Convention Center. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

Hostess Mildred Marissa Herrera stands in front of Mermaids casino at the Fremont Street Experience on Thursday, April 21, 2016, in Las Vegas. The owners of the D Las Vegas and Golden Gate purchased the Mermaids casino to build a new hotel-casino. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

From the iconic Riviera hotel-casino to the showgirl spectacular “Jubilee,” Las Vegas said goodbye to several landmark sites and beloved shows in 2016.

As we start the new year, here’s a look back at eight memorable closings of 2016 in Las Vegas:

Riviera

The iconic Riviera ended a 60-year run on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip in June, as the historic hotel-casino was reduced to rubble by 18 delayed detonations to pave the way for an expanded convention center.

Mermaids

Mermaids, originally named the Silver Palace when it first opened in 1956 in downtown Las Vegas, kept locals and tourists alike coming back for the casino’s beloved deep-fried Twinkies and Oreos up until it shut its doors for good in June.

“Jubilee”

Having been a fixture on the Las Vegas Strip since July 1981, Bally’s Las Vegas closed the curtains on Donn Arden’s showgirl spectacular “Jubilee!” — the Strip’s longest-running production show — in February.

F. Pigalle

A never-ending flow of red or white wine served out of baby bottles and an eclectic Red Light District theme weren’t enough to keep this downtown Las Vegas eatery open. After opening its doors in winter of 2015, F. Pigalle abruptly shut its doors in May.

Walker Furniture Warehouse

A Las Vegas landmark for several decades, the 52,000-square-foot Walker Furniture warehouse was torn down in April to make way for the $1 billion Project Neon, a 3.7-mile Spaghetti Bowl-to-Sahara Avenue rehabilitation project on Interstate 15.

La Bayou


Credit: Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Although La Bayou had several names over the last 100 years, the property holds the distinction of receiving the first state gaming license in 1931. Known for being one of the few casinos that still allowed customers to cash out coins instead of paper vouchers, La Bayou closed in June.

“Zarkana”

The “Rock-Opera Circus” known as “Zarkana” closed at Aria in April to make way for a $154 million convention center expansion. The Cirque du Soleil show replaced “Viva Elvis” after its closing in 2012.

Glitter Gulch

Fremont Street lost its only topless gentlemen’s club when developers Derek and Greg Stevens closed the Glitter Gulch in June.

 