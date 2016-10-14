About 800 One Nevada Credit Union debit card customers compromised

About 800 One Nevada Credit Union ATM and debit card holders have received notification about their debit card being compromised.

Greg Barnes, senior vice president of marketing, said the credit union discovered an “isolated incident” of debit card-skimming on Thursday morning.

“The Las Vegas Metro (police) has opened an investigation in the specifics of the (skimming) device, but I can tell you it has been disabled and it is in the hands of Metro police,” Barnes said.

Affected customers can get a replacement card mailed to them or in person at any branch.

“Members who experienced fraud on their accounts will be reimbursed in full as quickly as possible and given a new card,” he said. “No members will lose money due to this incident.”

Barnes added that while debit card number data was compromised “no other personal data was involved.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

