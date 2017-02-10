Airline launching daily flight between Laughlin and Phoenix

American Airlines on Thursday will launch a daily nonstop flight between Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

A pair of airport firetrucks will spray a “water cannon salute” when the first flight touches down at Laughlin/Bullhead International at 12:20 p.m. Mountain time on Thursday, Airport Director Jeremy Keating said. The flight is scheduled to head back to Phoenix 40 minutes later.

The public can watch the inaugural landing from a viewing area on the east side of Terminal B, with parking available in the airport’s main lot.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.