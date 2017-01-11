Albertsons celebrates newly remodeled Las Vegas store

Albertsons on Wednesday held a ceremony for its newly remodeled store at 7271 S. Eastern Ave., near Eastern Avenue and Warm Springs Road, in Las Vegas.

The store employs 20 full-time and 62 part-time employees. Beka Abdu is the store director.

The store is 67, 000 square feet.

A spokesman said she did not immediately have an accurate figure for the cost of the remodel.

In a statement, officials said the grocery store’s remodel features a designer floral showroom and an expanded produce department. There is also a full service Starbucks and seating area, an expanded wine and craft beer area, and a walk-in beer cave.

“We’re thrilled to unveil another beautiful and highly upgraded Albertsons store in Las Vegas. The extensive enhancements we’ve made will give shoppers the finest selection of food, along with a great experience each time they visit Albertsons,” Shane Dorcheus, southwest division president for Albertsons, Safeway and Vons, said in the statement.

As part of the event, the Albertsons Foundation awarded $105,000 in grants to Las Vegas area schools and nonprofits.