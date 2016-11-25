All is calm — generally — as Black Friday gets underway in Las Vegas

Trey and Venice Thompson visited Las Vegas from San Diego this weekend to see family, and “on a whim” decided to go shopping Black Friday.

Expecting huge lines with shoppers in lawn chairs and tents, they arrived at the Best Buy electronics store at Charleston Boulevard and the 215 Beltway around 6:15 a.m. Friday. But to their surprise, just two others beat them to it.

“It looks so empty, we were wondering at first if this is even a thing anymore,” Trey said.

Black Friday, at least at some stores, seemed off to a relatively calm and quiet start in Las Vegas. Shoppers were out and looking for deals, but retailers weren’t overrun in the morning with typical Black Friday crowds, perhaps in no small part because stores were open Thanksgiving and are offering ample discounts online.

“It’s very, very light,” Debbie Roldan, visiting from Southern California, said while strolling through Downtown Summerlin, the open-air mall at Sahara Avenue and the Beltway.

Roldan said she went to a Kohl’s in northwest Las Vegas last night an hour after it opened, and it had a line “all around the store.”

She went to a Target today before heading to Downtown Summerlin, however, and “hardly anybody” was there.

The National Retail Federation, an industry group in Washington, D.C., said this month that an estimated 137.4 million people in the United States were planning or considering to shop Thanksgiving weekend. The projected turnout included in-store and internet shopping.

According to the survey, 21 percent of expected shoppers planned to shop on Thanksgiving Day; 74 percent on Black Friday; 47 percent on Saturday; and 24 percent on Sunday.

The retail group also said in early October that it expected sales this holiday season – November and December – to rise 3.6 percent from last year, to $655.8 billion. The figures exclude auto dealers, gas stations and restaurants.

Of course, not everyone tries to battle the crowds Thanksgiving weekend. And overall, Las Vegas retailers had mixed results in November 2015.

Clark County furniture and home-furnishings stores booked about $66 million in sales that month, up 10.5 percent from November 2014, while health and personal-care outlets sold $65 million worth of goods, up 5 percent.

Clothing and accessory stores, meanwhile, notched around $327 million in sales last November, down 0.9 percent from a year earlier, and electronics and appliance stores booked $106 million in sales, down 5.5 percent, according to the Nevada Department of Taxation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.