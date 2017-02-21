Amazon launches restaurant delivery in Las Vegas

Amazon Prime members in Las Vegas can now order food delivery from more than 100 participating restaurants, including Red Robin, Buca di Beppo and Brio Tuscan Grille, through their Amazon or Prime Now mobile apps, or by visiting www.amazon.com/restaurants, Amazon.com announced Tuesday.

Prime members can order food, browse menus and track the status of their deliveries through the service. For those ordering delivery to the Strip, curb-side pick-up is available for faster service.

The food will be delivered in 60 minutes or less, according to Amazon.

“Whether you want delicious dishes after a night of gambling and dancing or an easy dinner option for a low-key evening in, Amazon Restaurants is the solution for a convenient and super-fast meal delivered in an hour or less,” said Gus Lopez, general manager of Amazon Restaurants.