Auto parts retailer to begin hiring for new location near North Las Vegas

A Pennsylvania auto parts retailer will start hiring in February for its 90,000-square-foot building under construction near North Las Vegas.

CJ Pony Parts, which specializes in Mustang parts, expects the building to finish construction around June, President Mike Large said. The building is at 2730 N. Lamb Blvd., near the intersection with Alto Avenue.

The needed positions include a distribution manager first and eventually salespeople, Large said.

Once the building is complete, the company’s next expansion will happen outside St. Louis in about three years, he said.

Pony Parts received a construction permit earlier this month for $5.46 million worth of work to the building, according to county records.

In 2015, the Governor’s Office of Economic Development board approved $158,841 for the Pony Parts expansion. The company promised 25 new employees and $1.6 million in capital improvements over two years.

The company has not changed those plans, Large said.

