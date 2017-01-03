Bank of Nevada announces Rachelle Crupi as new president

A Las Vegas bank has promoted an executive to the president’s role.

Bank of Nevada announced that Rachelle Crupi was elevated from regional president to president, effective Jan. 1. She joined the bank in 2003 and is now the No. 2 executive, behind CEO John Guedry.

According to the announcement, Crupi has more than 30 years of experience in Nevada’s banking industry and, in her new position, will “oversee branch production and business development, evaluate budgetary and strategic plans, and represent the bank in its engagement with the local community.”

Bank of Nevada, which has 11 offices in Clark County, is a division of Phoenix-based Western Alliance Bank.

As of Sept. 30, Western Alliance had about 1,560 employees, $16.9 billion in assets and $14.5 billion in deposits, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., a banking regulator. Bank of Nevada-specific figures could not be found on the FDIC’s website.