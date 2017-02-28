Call center employing 500 people coming to Boulevard Mall

Boulevard Mall has landed a call center company expected to employ about 500 people.

The mall, at 3528 S. Maryland Parkway, near the intersection with Desert Inn Road, has signed a lease agreement with TeleTech Services for a 50,000-square-foot call center, according to a statement from Boulevard on Tuesday.

TeleTech provides services in over 80 countries, but this is the first call center for the company in Nevada.

TeleTech is based in Englewood, Colorado. The company expects to start operating the call center by May, according to the statement.

TeleTech will start hiring by the end of March. Boulevard will open a recruitment center inside the mall for job applicants.

Boulevard Mall, built in 1968, has sought unusual tenants to make up for the trend of poor performance among traditional brick-and-mortar retail stores.

Its current owner, Sansone Cos., bought the mall in 2013 and remodeled it in 2015. In December, the mall opened SeaQuest Aquarium as an anchor tenant.

