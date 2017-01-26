Campers rewarded with free food at Chick-fil-A openings in Henderson — VIDEO

Missing a tent, sleeping bag, a chair and a pillow, she prepared to camp.

Bethany Skelton, 32, came alone and made friends with the other 99 people with tents, jackets and sleeping bags camping in the parking lot at the new Chick-fil-A, 9925 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson. On Thursday, they were rewarded with free meals for a year.

She didn’t get the first spot in line despite despite being the first person to arrive, 31 hours prior to the store’s 6 a.m. Thursday opening. At that time, she and the other chicken fans walked through the door of one of Nevada’s first two Chick-fil-A restaurants — the other at 460 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson — and were greeted by clapping employees.

Skelton, bundled in a thick blanket, said she didn’t bring enough for her overnight stays.

“I left my house at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and just came here,” said Skelton, laughing.

She said she grew up in Atlanta and attended the same church as S. Truett Cathy, the company’s late founder known for mixing business and religion.

She would drive to St. George, Utah, and California to get her Chick-fil-A fix. Each time Skelton returns home to Georgia, she said, the first thing she did was grab a meal.

“To me, in the end, it’s not even about winning Chick-fil-A for a year because I have the money, I can pay for my own Chick-fil-A and support it that way,” she said. “But it was about gaining these new people right here and gaining the experience.”

Her and her new-found friends, including 36-year-old Kelly Richardson, played games throughout the night leading to its opening. Richardson also offered her tent to Skelton, who couldn’t sleep for her third consecutive night.

Other campers came a bit more prepared.

Jacob Ewell’s older sister picked him up from Boulder City High School on a whim, took them home to pack sleeping bags, contact lenses, chairs and blankets.

And it's open for business pic.twitter.com/hPy65LDSbC — Mike Shoro (@mike_shoro) January 26, 2017

“She was like, ‘hey, you want to go get free Chick-fil-A for a year?’ ” Jacob said.

Their parents brought the siblings a tent later, 20-year-old Alyson Ewell said.

A passing camper stopped to tell Alyson it was nice to meet her.

“We have a lot more friends now,” she said.

Even with their preparation, Alyson said she wasn’t ready for the cold. She was eager to get home, but it was worth it in the end.

“I mean, now I have a lot of chicken,” said Alyson, laughing.