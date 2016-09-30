Ainsworth Game Technology cuts ribbon on North American headquarters in Las Vegas

Gov. Brian Sandoval, Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak and a large group of supporters of Ainsworth Game Technology celebrated the opening of the company’s 291,000-square-foot North American headquarters in Las Vegas on Friday.

On a warm fall morning, representatives of several government offices, the American Gaming Association, the National Indian Gaming Association and UNLV praised the Australian slot-machine manufacturer and its 94-year-old founder, Len Ainsworth, thanking the company for adding the massive white building with a distinctive red A just off the 215 Beltway near Jones Boulevard.

The building has been occupied since April, but Ainsworth waited until after Thursday’s close of the Global Gaming Expo attended by more than 25,000 people in Las Vegas to have a ribbon-cutting event.

“This sends a big message that Las Vegas and Nevada are going to continue to lead the world in innovations in gaming,” Sandoval said in his remarks.

Sisolak said the corridor along the Beltway west of Interstate 15 is becoming “the high-tech hub of the valley.”

In addition to cutting the ribbon to the manufacturing and distribution facility that will house more than 200 employees, Ainsworth announced that it has entered an agreement with UNLV’s International Gaming Institute to supply $20,000 annual scholarships for at least three years and it also will donate $10,000 a year for 10 years to the National Indian Gaming Association to help renovate the organization’s Washington, D.C., headquarters.

UNLV President Len Jessup and Indian Gaming Chairman Ernie Stevens were on hand to thank Ainsworth for its contributions.

Ainsworth, known for its Rumble Rumble and Flying Horse slot machine titles, showed 135 games at G2E, the casino industry’s largest gathering, which wrapped up its four-day run on Thursday.

