Attorney selected chair of panel for ABA Business Law Section

Las Vegas attorney Karl Rutledge has been appointed chair of the Gaming Law Committee of the American Bar Association Business Law Section.

Rutledge, of the Lewis Roca Rothberger Christie law firm, is a partner in the firm’s Gaming Practice Group, focusing on internet gaming, sweepstakes, contests, privacy policies and website terms and conditions.

Rutledge will chair the committee for one year and previously served as the committee’s director of programs.

In his practice, Rutledge works with established and emerging internet gaming companies on risk analysis and creative business structuring, advising companies that run sweepstakes and contests, advocating on their behalf with governmental agencies and drafting website privacy policies and terms and conditions of use for companies.

