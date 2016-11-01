Boyd Gaming reports profitable quarter, boosted by sale of stake in Borgata

Las Vegas-based Boyd Gaming Corp. recorded a profitable third quarter with its Las Vegas locals market delivering double-digit percentage increases in cash flow for the fifth time in six quarters.

The company on Tuesday reported a dramatic increase in income resulting from the closing during the quarter of the sale of its share in Atlantic City’s Borgata property.

The company also began seeing revenue through its acquisition of the Alinate Hotel in North Las Vegas and is now setting its sights on completing its purchase of Southern Nevada’s two Cannery hotel-casinos.

The company scheduled a conference call later Tuesday to discuss earnings from the quarter that ended Sept. 30.

The company reported net income of $342.6 million, $2.97 a share, on revenue of $531.9 million compared with net income of $25.4 million, 22 cents a share, on revenue of $546.3 million from the same quarter a year earlier.

The company completed the $900 million sale of its share of the Borgata, one of Atlantic City’s top performers, to MGM Resorts International on Aug. 1.

The Aliante deal was completed Sept. 27 and executives say it should boost the company’s fortunes in its top-performing market.

