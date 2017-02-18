California man wins $191M jackpot from ticket bought in Primm

A California man won $191 million dollars off a Mega Millions lottery ticket he bought in Primm, officials with California Lottery announced Friday.

Jack Freney bought the ticket at Primm Valley Lotto, a lottery retailer located at 31900 S. Las Vegas Blvd., which is a few feet west of the Nevada-California stateline and technically in California.

“This will allow me to correct all the wrong that I have incurred in my lifetime,” Freney told California Lottery officials.

The jackpot was drawn Jan. 27, but Freney did not claim his winnings until this week. He told officials he plans on taking the lump sum payout of $114.1 million.

The winnings numbers were 61, 53, 54, 17, 37 and Mega number 8.

Primm Valley Lotto sells more California Lottery tickets than any other retailer in the state, according to lottery officials. The store will receive a $955,000 retailer bonus for selling the winning ticket, an amount that is not deducted from the winner’s prize.

Freney declined to pose for a celebratory photo and declined media interviews.

