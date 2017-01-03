Carl Icahn surrendering Trump Taj Mahal casino license; petitions for deed restriction

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Billionaire investor Carl Icahn plans to surrender the casino license for his shuttered Trump Taj Mahal casino and wants to make sure that anyone who buys it in the future can’t use it as a casino.

New Jersey gambling regulators revealed Tuesday that the Icahn company that owns the casino petitioned the state Division of Gaming Enforcement on Dec. 22 for permission to surrender the license.

The company also filed a deed restriction in state Superior Court prohibiting any future purchaser from using the premises as a casino — unless they pay an unspecified fee.

The moves seem to undercut a widely held suspicion among former Taj Mahal workers that Icahn plans to reopen the casino in the spring, with or without a union contract.

It closed Oct. 10.