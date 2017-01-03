Posted 

Carl Icahn surrendering Trump Taj Mahal casino license; petitions for deed restriction

Carl Icahn surrendering Trump Taj Mahal casino license; petitions for deed restriction

web1_nj-taj-mahal_7709805.jpg
The north end of the Atlantic City Boardwalk is seen on Sept. 11, 2014. The Trump Taj Mahal, left, filed for bankruptcy on Sept. 9. The Showboat (center) closed on Aug. 31. Revel (right) closed on Sept. 2. (Howard Stutz)

Carl Icahn surrendering Trump Taj Mahal casino license; petitions for deed restriction

web1_001-copy_7709805.jpg
The north end of the Atlantic City Boardwalk is seen on Sept. 11, 2014. The Trump Taj Mahal, left, filed for bankruptcy on Sept. 9. The Showboat (center) closed on Aug. 31. Revel (right) closed on Sept. 2. (Howard Stutz)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Billionaire investor Carl Icahn plans to surrender the casino license for his shuttered Trump Taj Mahal casino and wants to make sure that anyone who buys it in the future can’t use it as a casino.

New Jersey gambling regulators revealed Tuesday that the Icahn company that owns the casino petitioned the state Division of Gaming Enforcement on Dec. 22 for permission to surrender the license.

The company also filed a deed restriction in state Superior Court prohibiting any future purchaser from using the premises as a casino — unless they pay an unspecified fee.

The moves seem to undercut a widely held suspicion among former Taj Mahal workers that Icahn plans to reopen the casino in the spring, with or without a union contract.

It closed Oct. 10.

 