CG Technology agrees to pay $16.5M in penalties, forfeiture

CG Technology LP, formerly doing business as Cantor Gaming , one of the largest race and sports book operators in the United States, has entered into a nonprosecution agreement and agreed to pay $16.5 million in penalties and forfeiture to the federal government to resolve a criminal investigation into the company’s past involvement in illegal gambling and money laundering schemes, officials announced on Monday.

In addition, pursuant to the agreement, CG Technology will provide continuing cooperation and has undertaken reforms to its business and compliance operations.

Michael Colbert, a former senior executive officer at Cantor Gaming who was director of risk management, previously pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York to conspiring to participate in an illegal gambling business. Colbert faces up to five years’ imprisonment for his involvement in criminal activity at Cantor Gaming.

The resolution was announced in a statement by Robert L. Capers, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York; Daniel G. Bogden, U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada; Philip Bartlett, Inspector in Charge, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, New York Division; Richard Weber, Chief, Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation; and James P. O’Neill, commissioner, New York City Police Department.

“Cantor Gaming quickly grew into one of the largest race and sports book operators in the United States. Unacceptably, this growth came at the expense of compliance with the law, and as a result Cantor Gaming became a place where at least two large-scale illegal bookmakers could launder their ill-gotten proceeds. The Cantor Gaming senior officer who oversaw the illegal conduct has pleaded guilty for his involvement in this criminal activity. The nonprosecution agreement recognizes Cantor Gaming’s decision to accept full responsibility, provide complete cooperation, and take remedial measures to enforce best industry practices going forward,” Capers said in a statement.

