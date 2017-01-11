Crews place work platform on Resorts World Las Vegas site

Construction crews placed a tall aerial work platform on the Resorts World Las Vegas site on the Strip, an indication that work could soon begin in earnest on the Malaysia-based Genting Group’s planned $4 billion, 3,000-room Chinese-themed property.

A worker on the site said the platform would be used to inspect scaffolding on a tower construction site in advance of construction cranes being placed there in March. The worker said the company has bids for five cranes, but no signed contracts. Cranes are in short supply as a result of out-of-state construction projects.

Tuesday afternoon, the Review-Journal received reports of a construction crane being erected on the Las Vegas Boulevard site where the Stardust once stood.

Michael Levoff, senior vice president of public affairs for Genting Americas, said the new onsite equipment would be used to verify construction work completed by Boyd Gaming when it initiated its Echelon project. Boyd shut down construction on Echelon in August 2008, then sold the unfinished project to Genting in March 2013. Genting opted to incorporate some of the unfinished structures in place to the new resort.

“We’re continuing to expand our site preparation work in advance of full project mobilization,” Levoff said late Tuesday.

Operators of the resort were licensed by Nevada regulators in May and at the time, company officials indicated work would start by that fall.

Since then, there have been few visible signs of progress on what is expected to include a 56-story tower.

Last year, the company said it expected a 2019 opening after numerous delays in the start of construction.

Delays occurred as a result of complicated design and construction logistics and a devaluation of Malaysian currency that has hurt Genting’s purchasing power.

As envisioned by Genting, the resort, on 87 acres, would include a 110,000-square-foot casino, a 3,200-seat theater, 150,000 square feet of convention space and would be the first Strip megaresort to be built since the Cosmopolitan opened in December 2010.

