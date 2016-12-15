Crown Resorts pulls out of Alon project on Las Vegas Strip

Developers of the proposed Alon Las Vegas resort on the Strip say they’ll continue to explore options to get the project started after its principal financial backer, Australia-based Crown Resorts, backed out of the deal Thursday.

Crown, headed by Australian billionaire James Packer, did not provide details of the move, announced in a brief statement on the company’s website.

The company also announced it would sell half its stake in Melco Crown Entertainment, which operates a resort in Macau.

“The founders and developers of Alon Las Vegas will continue to explore all of its options to advance the project and optimize the value for its stakeholders,” said Alon’s statement, released early Thursday afternoon.

“Crown Resorts, the principal financial and strategic partner of Alon, has elected not to move forward with the Alon Las Vegas project at this time,” the statement said.

Alon, headed by former Wynn Las Vegas President Andrew Pascal, would be located on 35 acres on the north end of the Strip on the former site of the New Frontier. The site is near Fashion Show mall, Trump International and the site of the planned Resorts World Las Vegas resort.

Pascal’s team has spent two years in the program planning, design, development, pre‐construction and entitlement process and consider the site “shovel‐ready.”

This is a breaking story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.