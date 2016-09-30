Ditch the ‘It’s not gonna happen here,’ expert says on shootings

When it comes to active shootings, a security expert told casino operators Thursday to ditch the “It’s not gonna happen here” mentality.

As such shootings have become more a part of the public consciousness, casinos are stepping up prevention efforts. At the Global Gaming Expo at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on Thursday, a number of experts joined for a full-day active shooter workshop.

Alan W. Zajic, of AWZ consulting, said there had been sessions in the past, but that this was the first all-day workshop on the issue. Zajic added that G2E had plans to continue the full-day workshop next year.

The majority of the approximately 100 registered attendees were from tribal casinos or riverboat operations, according to Zajic.

Tommy Burns, of Burns and Associates, a Henderson-based security-consulting business, said hardening security at casinos can be a balancing act.

While policies such as intensive bag checks, pat downs and wand checks are strong security measures, they can also be intrusive to guests looking for a good time.

Burns recommended adding more oversight of people entering and to train employees to relay information about suspicious activity.

Burns also suggested that training on what to do in an active shooter situation become part of regular employee onboarding process, the same as sexual harassment or theft training.

According to Burns, the biggest reason such training doesn’t take place, usually has to do with management.

Burns said that management sometimes “thinks it’s too weird to train employees in that.”

Experts also debated the best way to alert the public of a shooting. Some of the speakers cautioned against pulling the fire alarm in an active shooter situation, arguing that it didn’t adequately prepare customers for the threat.

“I think we need to explore better ways to communicate what we’re actually dealing with so that people can evacuate in a way more consistent with fleeing a gunman,” said George Jenkot, vice president of security/surveillance at FireKeepers Casino Hotel in Battle Creek, Michigan.

Zajic recommended training all employees learn a code word that could be used over the intercom. Mass texting alerts to employees could also be effective, he said.

Among the attendees was Larry Mzhickteno, gaming commissioner with the Prairie Band Potawatomi Tribal Gaming Commission in Mayetta, Kansas. Mzhickteno said the issue had come up more often recently among management.

“We want to be a little proactive and try to come up with a program for how we’re going to address it if it does happen at our property,” said Mzhickteno.

Another attendee, Shirley English, commissioner with the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi, in Battle Creek, Michigan said the issue appeared to be worsening in recent years.

“If it should happen to our casino — God forbid — we need to know what to do,” said English.

