GameCo moves a step closer to putting video games in Las Vegas casinos

GameCo Inc., the maker of the world’s first video game gaming machines (VGM), has received certification from Gaming Laboratories International, opening the road to potential sales in U.S. gaming states.

The company received certification under GLI-11, the most widely accepted gaming standard, permitting it to sell its machines in most gaming jurisdictions that already allow slot machines and electronic table games.

GameCo will still need approval from Nevada gaming regulators before its VGM, an arcade-style cabinet featuring a single-player 30-90 second video game, can be put on Las Vegas casino floors.

“Obtaining Gaming Laboratories International certification for the VGM is a huge milestone for GameCo, and for all skill-based gambling products,” Blaine Graboyes, CEO of GameCo, said in a statement.

GameCo is betting its machines will attract millennials that have shied away from the traditional slot machines and gaming tables offered at casinos.

The VGM, which uses a console similar to video games, allows skill to determine the payout and winnings while maintaining the same casino economics as a slot machine.

The VGM is currently operating only in Atlantic City, where it made its casino debut in November 2016 on properties owned by Caesars Entertainment under a transactional waiver.

GameCo expects to receive permission next month to expand into Connecticut and plans to be operational in most major U.S. gambling jurisdictions ‘’in the next year,’’ the company said in the statement. The company did not give sales figures.

GameCo currently offers three games: “Danger Arena,” “Pharaoh’s Secret Temple” and “Nothing But Net.” The company announced this week it will be expanding its inventory with two new games based on the television drama series, “Vikings” and American Western film “Hang ‘Em High.”

GameCo, which has about 20 employees, is headquartered in New York, but assembles its machines in Las Vegas. It was founded by video game, casino gaming and technology professionals from companies such as Scientific Games, IGT, and Blizzard Entertainment.

Contact Todd Prince at tprince@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0386. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.