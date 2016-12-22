Gaming regulators place convicted card cheat in Black Book

The Nevada Gaming Commission has voted to place Bujar “Bruce” Kaloshi to the state’s list of excluded persons — the so-called Black Book of names of people not permitted in Nevada casinos.

The convicted card cheat has been arrested in four states for running a scam involving marking cards with invisible ink that he was able to see with special contact lenses he wore. He becomes the 33rd person on the list, which was modified in February by deleting names of people who have died.

Kaloshi, 57, whose last known address was in Summit, New Jersey, was convicted of crimes in Nevada, Connecticut, Iowa and Louisiana in 2000, 2005 and 2009 but didn’t see jail time until was arrested and convicted in 2013 and 2014, state Gaming Control Board officials said.

He was placed on New Jersey’s list of excluded persons by the state’s Division of Gaming Enforcement in March 2015.

Kaloshi has used the aliases Jeffrey Eliott and Bruce Kaloski in the past.

