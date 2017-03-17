Golden Entertainment opens first of 7 new taverns planned for Southern Nevada

Golden Entertainment has opened the first of seven new taverns planned for Southern Nevada this year.

The PT’s Gold at 7355 S. Buffalo Drive, near West Warm Springs Road, is the 54th Golden-operated tavern in the state, with only two of those outside the valley, according to a company statement Thursday.

It will employ 20 people and seat 74 in the dining area, 27 at the bar.

Combined, the new taverns will hire more than 200 full-time and part-time workers, including managers, bartenders, cooks and more.

Five of the upcoming taverns are in the southwest region of Clark County. A sixth is near Centennial Hills in Las Vegas, and the final one is in Green Valley Ranch.

