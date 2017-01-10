Golden Entertainment plans 7 new taverns in Las Vegas Valley

Casino- and tavern-operator Golden Entertainment will open seven new taverns in the valley later this year.

This will give Golden a total of 60 taverns in the state — and the Las Vegas-based company expects to open more in the future, according to a statement being released early Tuesday.

The company’s brands include PT’s, Sean Patrick’s, Sierra Gold and SG Bar. It opened five new taverns in 2016.

The new locations are at:

■ 7355 S. Buffalo Drive, near West Warm Springs Road.

■ South Valley View Boulevard, north of Interstate 215, in an existing building.

■ 4880 West Silverado Ranch Blvd., near South Decatur Boulevard.

■ A development site near the intersection of Blue Diamond Road and South El Capitan Way.

■ 8275 S. Fort Apache Road, near Huntington Cove Parkway.

■ 7550 Oso Blanca Road, near North Durango Drive.

■ A development site in the Green Valley Ranch community.

Each location has up to 15 gaming machines, bar food and happy hours.

Combined, the new taverns will hire more than 200 full-time and part-time workers, including managers, bartenders, cooks and more.

The new sites will host job fairs once hiring starts. Otherwise, job applicants can go to the human resources office at 6595 S. Jones Blvd. near Sunset Road.

The building on Buffalo Drive will cost $1.62 million to build, and the Silverado Ranch Boulevard project will cost $2.17 million to build, according to county records.

In a November earnings call, Golden CEO Blake Sartini said the company saw gains in millennial customers. He reported third-quarter net revenue of $104.2 million, a nearly 67 percent increase from the third quarter of 2015.

