Golden Entertainment plans 7 new taverns in Las Vegas Valley

PT's Tavern waitress Christy Hoisington serves an order of hamburgers to Clete Meyer, left, and Charlie Sanderfur, at the site of the former Beano's Casino, 7200 E. Lake Mead Blvd., on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jeffscheid

Bartender Bree Barlow pours a beer at PT's Tavern, the site of the former Beano's Casino, 7200 E. Lake Mead Blvd., on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. ( Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid)

Waitress Christy Hoisington carries an order of hamburgers at PT's Tavern, the site of the former Beano's Casino at 7200 E. Lake Mead Blvd., on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid)

PT's Tavern, at the site of the former Beano's Casino, 7200 E. Lake Mead Blvd., includes freestanding video games. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid)

PT's Tavern, at the site of the former Beano's Casino at 7200 E. Lake Mead Blvd., recently opened. Golden Entertainment PT's brand of tavern includes a room with long communal tables and big screen TVs. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jeffscheid

Waitresses Zochitl Gazeta, left, and Christy Hoisington carries an order of food at PT's Tavern, the site of the former Beano's Casino, 7200 E. Lake Mead Blvd., on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jeffscheid

PT's Tavern, at the site of the former Beano's Casino at 7200 E. Lake Mead Blvd., recently opened. Golden Entertainment PT's brand of tavern has outdoor dining with heat lamps and big screen TVs.(Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jeffscheid

The former Beano's Casino at 7200 E. Lake Mead Blvd. is now Golden Entertainment PT's Tavern. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid)

By WADE TYLER MILLWARD
Casino- and tavern-operator Golden Entertainment will open seven new taverns in the valley later this year.

This will give Golden a total of 60 taverns in the state — and the Las Vegas-based company expects to open more in the future, according to a statement being released early Tuesday.

The company’s brands include PT’s, Sean Patrick’s, Sierra Gold and SG Bar. It opened five new taverns in 2016.

The new locations are at:

■ 7355 S. Buffalo Drive, near West Warm Springs Road.

■ South Valley View Boulevard, north of Interstate 215, in an existing building.

■ 4880 West Silverado Ranch Blvd., near South Decatur Boulevard.

■ A development site near the intersection of Blue Diamond Road and South El Capitan Way.

■ 8275 S. Fort Apache Road, near Huntington Cove Parkway.

■ 7550 Oso Blanca Road, near North Durango Drive.

■ A development site in the Green Valley Ranch community.

Each location has up to 15 gaming machines, bar food and happy hours.

Combined, the new taverns will hire more than 200 full-time and part-time workers, including managers, bartenders, cooks and more.

The new sites will host job fairs once hiring starts. Otherwise, job applicants can go to the human resources office at 6595 S. Jones Blvd. near Sunset Road.

The building on Buffalo Drive will cost $1.62 million to build, and the Silverado Ranch Boulevard project will cost $2.17 million to build, according to county records.

In a November earnings call, Golden CEO Blake Sartini said the company saw gains in millennial customers. He reported third-quarter net revenue of $104.2 million, a nearly 67 percent increase from the third quarter of 2015.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at 702-383-4602 or wmillward@reviewjournal.com. On Twitter: @wademillward

 