Golden Entertainment sees revenue rise but earnings fall

Golden Entertainment’s expansion in Montana and the opening of five branded taverns in the Las Vegas Valley in 2016 resulted in a leap in revenue for the owner of the PT’s Pub and Sierra Gold franchises, the company reported in its fourth-quarter earnings Monday.

But a tough comparison from the company’s 2016 fourth quarter resulted in a decline in earnings for the quarter that ended Dec. 31.

Golden reported earnings of $10 million, 44 cents a share, on revenue of $105.4 million for the quarter. That compares with earnings of $23.4 million, $1.06 per share, on revenue of $86.4 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

