Golden Entertainment selects new executive officer and CFO

Golden Entertainment Inc. on Thursday announced that Charles Protell will be named executive vice president, chief strategy officer and chief financial officer of the company.

Protell, 42, has had nearly a 20-year career in corporate advisory and investment banking, most recently as a managing director of investment banking for Macquarie Capital covering the gaming, lodging and leisure sectors.

Prior to Macquarie Capital, he held similar investment banking positions with REGAL Capital Advisors, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, and CIBC World Markets.

Protell has closed more than 70 capital raising and advisory transactions with a total value of approximately $55 billion, including acting as advisor to Golden Entertainment’s predecessor companies in various capacities since 2010.

He acted as adviser to Lakes Entertainment in the merger transaction with Sartini Gaming, which created Golden Entertainment in July 2015.

Golden Entertainment’s current chief financial officer, Matthew Flandermeyer, is leaving the company on Nov. 28 to pursue family business opportunities.

Las Vegas-based Golden Entertainment Inc. owns and operates gaming properties across two divisions — distributed gaming and casino operations.