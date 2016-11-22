Golden Nugget Las Vegas debuts Billion Dollar Buyer-themed slot

Golden Nugget Las Vegas now offers a new slot machine themed after the hit CNBC show, “Billion Dollar Buyer” starring Tilman Fertitta, the company’s chairman and CEO.

The slot machine debuted before the premiere of the second season of the hit show on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

At Golden Nugget Casinos in Las Vegas; Laughlin; Atlantic City; Biloxi, Mississippi; and Lake Charles, Louisiana, the slot machines offer players the chance to strike a deal with the Billion Dollar Buyer. Players can relive the show as they play for a chance to win up to 10,000 credits with a three-reel, five-line Billion Dollar Buyer-themed Double Jackpot Triple Blazing 7’s slot.

“Billion Dollar Buyer” introduces promising small businesses across the country to one of America’s most successful businessmen. Fertitta scouts the country for the most innovative new products America’s entrepreneurs have to offer — everything from food and drink for his restaurants and casinos, to furniture and lighting for his hotels.

In each hourlong episode, Fertitta will spend time with two small businesses, sample their goods, get to know their owners, and assess their compatibility with Landry’s Inc. He’ll point out flaws in their product and operations, share his expertise, and push for improvements.

In the end, he’ll decide whether to place a purchase order with one of the companies, both, or neither.