Guests trickling back into Paris as power gradually returns

A group of a few dozen people waiting near an entrance to the Paris Las Vegas let out a tired cheer and entered the hotel just before 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Although hotel officials couldn’t confirm the hotel’s reopening following a major power outage, as of 1:30 a.m., many people dragging roller backpacks and carrying luggage were walking into the hotel.

Hotel security was tearing down tape previously blocking entrances about 12:45 a.m.

Armando Valenzuela, a 27-year-old Los Angeles resident visiting the Paris for SEMA, said hotel staff told his family they could return to their room.

Staff also told Onesimo Garcia, 40 of Texas, he was good to re-enter his room more than 12 hours after a massive outage caused by a construction error forced the evacuation of about 3,000 guests and employees.

A crew deep in the resort’s boiler room had drilled through the property’s main power line, including that of the back-up generator. The crew had been in the room to repair flooring, said Rich Broome, executive vice president of Caesars Entertainment Corp., which owns the Paris.

“We’re hopeful the power will be on tonight,” Broome said about 6 p.m., “but I don’t have any guarantee.”

Power was partially restored about 10:30 p.m., according to a statement, and guests were allowed back into the resort only after the Clark County Fire Department finished testing the fire alarm system.

“Once that test has been successfully completed, guests who have already checked into the hotel will be allowed to reenter the property,” the statement read. “Additionally, guests can use their existing room keys to access their rooms, new keys should not be necessary. Guests who were not able to check in today are asked to remain at their reassigned locations until tomorrow morning.”

When power first went out at the 3655 Las Vegas Blvd. South resort, 11 people were trapped in various elevators. The Clark County Fire Department rescued them and confirmed no injuries other than anxiety issues among hotel guests.

Earlier Thursday, evacuated guests were sent to conference rooms at both Bally’s Las Vegas and Planet Hollywood Resort, and guests who needed to check in for their Thursday stays were sent to Bally’s. Officials had not determined whether the rooms of Wednesday night guests would be comped, but Broome said on a case-by-case basis, the resort was willing to pay for flight changes for those stuck in Las Vegas because of the outage.

Guests who booked a room for Thursday night and had checked in before power was restored were housed at neighboring Strip properties and would be compensated for the inconvenience, Broome added.

He could not confirm Thursday night if employees who missed shifts due to the outage would still be compensated, adding that executives had not begun to determine the financial impact of the outage.

“This has all been about figuring out how to manage our customers, how to get them as comfortable as we possibly can in a pretty bad situation,” he said.

The crew who made the error in the boiler room had been hired by the hotel, but Broome would not name the contractor Thursday. “We’re going to have to dig in a lot deeper to investigate what exactly happened and what went wrong here,” he said.

The iconic Eiffel Tower replica outside the resort remained illuminated Thursday, its power source separate from the resort’s main line. But streetlights on the property and the resort’s 2,916 rooms remained dark.

“We deeply regret the inconvenience that this unexpected outage has caused our guests and are doing everything we can to remedy this unfortunate situation,” a statement from the Paris Las Vegas later read.

Officials planned to update the public about 6 a.m. Friday.

