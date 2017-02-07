IGT awards $1.085M jackpot prize at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

International Game Technology on Monday said its $1 progressive “Wheel of Fortune” slot machine paid a $1.085 million prize at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on the Strip.

IGT made the announcement on Twitter. No other information, including the name of the winner, was immediately available.

#IGTJackpots Wheel Of Fortune $1 just hit at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV for $1,085,393.62.... https://t.co/UEcCnqamBy — #IGTJackpots (@IGTJackpots) February 7, 2017

It’s the second time the “Wheel of Fortune” game hit recently on the Strip in Las Vegas. In late January, a $1.156 million jackpot was paid out at New York-New York.

IGT progressive jackpots typically offer a lump sum payment less than the actual jackpot or they can be paid out in annual installments over a number of years.