IGT awards $1.085M jackpot prize at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

International Game Technology's Wheel of Fortune machine. (File, K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

International Game Technology on Monday said its $1 progressive “Wheel of Fortune” slot machine paid a $1.085 million prize at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on the Strip.

IGT made the announcement on Twitter. No other information, including the name of the winner, was immediately available.

It’s the second time the “Wheel of Fortune” game hit recently on the Strip in Las Vegas. In late January, a $1.156 million jackpot was paid out at New York-New York.

IGT progressive jackpots typically offer a lump sum payment less than the actual jackpot or they can be paid out in annual installments over a number of years.

 