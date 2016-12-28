It’s the end of the line for free parking for locals at MGM resorts

The end is near.

For free parking for locals at MGM’s Las Vegas resorts, that is.

Wednesday is the last day Nevada residents will be able to scan their driver’s licenses to park for free at nine of the company’s 10 Strip properties.

Starting at 11:59 p.m., local residents will have to open their wallets a little wider at self-parking lots at Aria, Bellagio, MGM Grand, Delano, Mirage, New York-New York, Monte Carlo, Luxor and Excalibur.

Motorists can park free for an hour to pick up tickets or run quick errands, but after that, it’s $5 for up to four hours, $8 for four to 24 hours and $8 each additional day at Monte Carlo, Luxor and Excalibur.

At the other six properties, the rates are $7 up to four hours and $10 for four to 24 hours and for each additional day.

Valet parking fees will remain the same as they were when MGM initiated the paid parking program in June with $13 for up to four hours and $18 for four to 24 hours and every day thereafter for the upper-tier resorts and $8 and $13 at Monte Carlo, Luxor and Excalibur.

Circus Circus is the only MGM Strip property with free self-parking.

Wynn Resorts’ Wynn Las Vegas and Encore added valet parking fees this month, and Cosmopolitan and Caesars Entertainment’s nine Strip properties will add self-parking fees as well as charge for valet beginning next year.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.