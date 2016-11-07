Las Vegas, Atlantic City gains overcome MGM Resorts third-quarter losses in Macau

MGM Resorts International’s acquisition of the Borgata in Atlantic City and big gains at its Las Vegas properties offset still-slumping Macau results as the state’s largest employer reported third-quarter earnings on Monday.

Weeks away from opening its new National Harbor property near Washington, D.C., and a new theater near the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, MGM’s top executive said the company’s domestic properties had their best net revenue and cash flow since the Great Recession in 2007.

“We have executed on numerous opportunities this year, strengthening our organization, improving our balance sheet and positioning the company for growth,” said MGM Chairman and CEO Jim Murren.

“These results demonstrate the broad-based commitment and contributions of the MGM Resorts team in executing the company’s strategic plan and delivering value to our shareholders,” he said in a release announcing results from the quarter that ended Sept. 30.

Murren and his executive team will discuss details in a conference call with investors later Monday morning.

MGM reported $561.3 million in net income, 93 cents a share on revenue of $2.73 billion compared with $94.7 million, 12 cents a share, on revenue of $2.46 billion for the same quarter a year earlier.

The company attributed 60 cents of those earnings per share to a $430 million gain it received in the acquisition of the Borgata, Atlantic City’s market leader, which MGM bought out its 50-50 partner Boyd Gaming for $900 million on Aug. 1.

The Borgata acquisition also was partially responsible for a 23 percent jump in casino revenue, although same-store revenue in other domestic properties improved 7 percent compared with the third quarter of 2015. In addition, room revenue increased 14 percent from the prior quarter.

For the quarter, Las Vegas Strip resorts showed a 97 percent occupancy rate and an average daily room rate of $154 compared with 96 percent and $141 a year ago.

The domestic picture overshadowed results from Macau, where the company has a resort on the Macau peninsula, but will open a new property in the flourishing Cotai Strip area next spring.

In Macau, the company reported net revenue of $500 million, a 6 percent decline from 2015’s third quarter, mostly due to a 26 percent drop in VIP table-game play.

On Sept. 1, the company increased its holdings in Macau, acquiring an additional 4.95 percent of outstanding shares to raise its stake to 56 percent.

MGM also is on track to open Maryland’s sixth casino, the $1.4 billion MGM National Harbor, on Dec. 8.

