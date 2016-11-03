Las Vegas Sands, fueled by Chinese units, rides to profitable third quarter

Las Vegas Sands Corp. continued to ride Macau’s recent positive economic wave with a profitable third quarter that generated $1.73 billion from the company’s Chinese units.

The Las Vegas company’s Macau operations included $68.6 million in revenue from the 18 days the new Parisian resort was open in the quarter that ended Sept. 30.

For the quarter, Sands on Thursday reported net income of $605.5 million, 65 cents a share, on revenue of $2.97 billion. That compared with net income of $618.2 million, 65 cents a share, on revenue of $2.89 billion in the same quarter of 2015.

The company also announced that it would pay a dividend of 72 cents a share on Dec. 30 for shareholders of record Dec. 21.

The company was expected to provide additional details of its earnings later Thursday.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.