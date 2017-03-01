Macau gross revenue grows to highest level in 2 years

Macau gross gaming revenue surged 18 percent in February to the highest level in more than two years, easing concerns that the rebound on the Chinese island was fading.

Gross gaming revenue reached MOP22,99 billion ($2.88 billion), the highest since January 2015, according to government data.

Macau began exiting a two-year gaming slump in September as gaming revenue rallied about 10 percent over the last four months of the year.

January gaming revenue though significantly missed Wall Street expectations of 8 percent, growing at just 3 percent, worrying some that the strength was tapering out.

Shares of gaming companies are rallying on the news today. Las Vegas Sands Corp. is up 3.4 percent in early trading while Wynn Resorts Ltd. jumped 5.7 percent.

