Mega Millions ticket purchased at Primm Valley Lotto wins first jackpot of 2017 for $188M

The first Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket of the year was sold this week at the lotto store just over the Nevada state line near Primm, according to the California State Lottery.

The ticket was sold between 7:45 p.m. Tuesday and 7:45 p.m. Friday at Primm Valley Lotto, 31900 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

The owner of the winning ticket has one year to claim the estimated $188 million prize, and the store will get a bonus from the California State Lottery of up to .5 percent of the prize money.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are about 259 million to 1.

A single ticket matched all six numbers drawn – the white balls 17, 37, 53, 54 and 61, plus the Mega Ball 8.

The jackpot had been rolling since it was last won in Georgia on Nov. 18, and is the largest since last summer’s $536 million jackpot. That jackpot, won in Indiana, was the third-largest Mega Millions prize in history.

The jackpot resets to $15 million for the next drawing on Tuesday.

