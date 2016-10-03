MGM National Harbor will open Dec. 8

MGM National Harbor, the $1.4 billion, 308-room resort built by MGM Resorts International on the banks of the Potomac River in Maryland just outside Washington, D.C., will open its doors Dec. 8.

The company has begun taking reservations on its website and by phone for Dec. 10 and beyond with room rates starting at $399 a night and suites, $599.

“After years of planning, designing and developing, we are thrilled that the moment is almost upon us to share this very special resort with the community and visitors from around the world,” MGM National Harbor President Lorenzo Creighton said in a statement announcing the opening date.

“We are grateful to Prince George’s County, the state of Maryland and all of the local designers, artisans and businesses that have collaborated with us to deliver this international resort with very local roots.”

