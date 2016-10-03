Posted 

MGM National Harbor will open Dec. 8

Jim Murren, chairman and chief executive officer of MGM Resorts International, unveils the design of the resort it is proposing to build overlooking the Potomac River in Prince George's County, Md. MGM is one of three bidders for a gaming license that Maryland authorities are expected to award by the end of the year. Photo was taken Sept. 25, 2013 in MGM offices near the site at National Harbor, Md. Photo by Steve Tetreault, Stephens Washington Bureau

In this artist's rendering, the proposed MGM National Harbor is seen from the adjoining highway that rings Washington DC. Subject to winning a gaming license from the state of Maryland, MGM Resorts International is proposing to build an $800 million destination resort in Prince George's County outside the nation's capital. Photo courtesy MGM Resorts International

By RICHARD N. VELOTTA
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

MGM National Harbor, the $1.4 billion, 308-room resort built by MGM Resorts International on the banks of the Potomac River in Maryland just outside Washington, D.C., will open its doors Dec. 8.

The company has begun taking reservations on its website and by phone for Dec. 10 and beyond with room rates starting at $399 a night and suites, $599.

“After years of planning, designing and developing, we are thrilled that the moment is almost upon us to share this very special resort with the community and visitors from around the world,” MGM National Harbor President Lorenzo Creighton said in a statement announcing the opening date.

“We are grateful to Prince George’s County, the state of Maryland and all of the local designers, artisans and businesses that have collaborated with us to deliver this international resort with very local roots.”

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

