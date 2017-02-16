Posted Updated 

MGM reports improved fourth-quarter earnings but misses estimates

MGM Grand Macau hotel-casino is seen on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Macau. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

By RICHARD N. VELOTTA
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Paced by revenue generated by its new National Harbor casino near Washington, D.C., and the improving performance of its 10 Las Vegas properties, MGM Resorts International on Thursday reported improved fourth-quarter earnings from last year.

But the company missed earnings estimates, sending investors into sell mode. Just before noon on Wall Street, MGM shares were down $2.53, 8.6 percent, to $27.05.

The company missed earnings estimates by 10 cents a share.

MGM Chairman and CEO Jim Murren said the companywide improvements shown in the quarter that ended Dec. 31 bode well for 2017.

“We are excited about the outlook for 2017, including the full year contributions from MGM National Harbor and Borgata, the continued favorable Las Vegas dynamics supported by our investments including T-Mobile Arena and the Park Theater, the opening of MGM Cotai in Macau, and our persistent drive for continuous improvement throughout all aspects of our company,” Murren said in a statement announcing the company’s earnings.

The company opened National Harbor on Dec. 8 to stellar reviews and on Aug. 1 it completed the acquisition of Boyd Gaming’s 50 percent share of ownership of Borgata, considered Atlantic City’s top property.

The company also pushed back the opening of its new MGM Cotai property in Macau from the first half of the year to later in 2017.

MGM maintained an 89 percent occupancy rate at its Las Vegas properties through the fourth quarter while the average daily room rate climbed $5 to $157.

With more than 38,000 rooms in its Las Vegas inventory, MGM has the largest resort presence in Southern Nevada and is the state’s largest employer.

The company reported net income of $69.9 million, 4 cents a share, on revenue of $2.46 billion, compared with a net loss of $1.47 billion, $1.38 a share, on revenue of $2.19 billion a year ago.

For the year, the company showed net income of $1.24 billion, $1.94 a share, compared with a net loss of $1.05 billion, 82 cents a share, in 2015.

MGM on March 10 will pay an 11-cent-per-share dividend to shareholders of record on March 10.

MGM signs agreement for Microsoft convention in July

MGM Resorts International has signed a multiyear deal with Microsoft Corp. to bring an annual convention with 30,000 participants to Las Vegas beginning in July.

The deal represents the largest corporate meeting MGM has ever signed.

Dates of the first conference and the number of years of the contract were not announced. Events will occur at MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay and the T-Mobile Arena.

"The selection by Microsoft of Las Vegas and of MGM Resorts is incredibly exciting," said Michael Dominguez, senior vice president and chief sales officer for MGM Resorts. "Not only is this a mark of confidence in our brand, but it offers continued evidence that Las Vegas is viewed as the leading purveyor of mainstream entertainment worldwide. We believe this is the beginning of many more noteworthy developments to come."

Dominguez said with the contract, MGM is expected to deliver its third record-breaking meetings and conventions year in a row.

Las Vegas had a record year for convention attendance in 2016 with 6.3 million people.

MGM officials say the Microsoft event reaffirms a trend toward conventions in the summer months, typically the softest time of year for meetings. The company said several large groups have booked summer events and the Microsoft deal validates that convention business is growing.

MGM Chairman and CEO Jim Murren said Mandalay Bay, home of the company's largest convention facility, had a record $100 million in catering revenue in 2016.

— Richard N. Velotta

 