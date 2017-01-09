MGM Resorts plans event for hiring of 1k seasonal employees

MGM Resorts International is hiring more than 1,000 seasonal employees for its Strip hotel-casinos and will hold a career fair from 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday at Mandalay Bay Convention Center’s Oceanside Ballroom.

The company’s aims fill the more than 1,000 poolside positions at Aria, Bellagio, Circus Circus, Delano Las Vegas, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, The Mirage, Monte Carlo, New York-New York, The Signature at MGM Grand and Vdara.

Applicants are encouraged to apply in advance at www.mgmresortscareers.com/seasonal and bring multiple copies of their current resume.

Interviews will be conducted at the event and some applicants will be drug-tested and hired on the spot. The temporary job season runs from between February and mid-October at most properties. Positions include lifeguards, pool guest attendants, cabana hosts, cocktail servers, cooks, food servers, bartenders, receptionists, security officers and massage therapists.

MGM officials note that many employees initially hired as temporary employees end up being promoted and hired permanently.

