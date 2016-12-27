Most Mandalay Bay security workers in Las Vegas to be represented by union

The National Labor Relations Board has certified a union representation vote for 268 security workers at Mandalay Bay who will be represented by the International Union, Security, Police and Fire Professionals of America.

Employees voted 163-79 for union representation with one ballot voided. There were 242 deemed eligible to vote.

The union will represent all full-time and regular part-time security officers, security investigators and lost-and-found attendants employed at Mandalay Bay. Clerical workers, professional employees and supervisors are excluded.

The International Union, Security, Police and Fire Professionals of America, known in the industry as SPFPA and based in Roseville, Michigan, represents more than 27,000 security police professionals across the United States and Canada. There are about 200 union locals across the country representing security officers at Defense Department and NASA facilities, aerospace, Energy Department, federal courts, nuclear facilities, correctional facilities, armored car companies, casinos, federal, state and county buildings, military installations, universities, hospitals, public utilities, airports, seaports and Homeland Security facilities.

Among the employers and workplaces are Wackenhut, Securitas, Akal, Loomis Fargo & Co., Wells Fargo, Boeing, the NASA Space Center, Disney and the White House.

