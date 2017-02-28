Nevada casinos register $1.04B win for January, up 12 percent

The state’s casinos delivered a 12 percent increase in gaming win in January over last year and the $1.04 billion won was the highest since February 2013.

The state Gaming Control Board also reported Tuesday that Clark County’s $926.2 million total was the 17th time casino win crossed the $900 million mark.

Analysts cautioned that the January percentage increases were high because of the timing of reporting, but the three-month running average still shows significant growth in casino win.

For November, December and January, state and Clark County wins were up 2.5 percent from the comparable period in 2015-16, the Las Vegas Strip climbed 2.9 percent and downtown Las Vegas soared by 7 percent.

“This was obviously a strong month for Clark County but not any kind of record,” Michael Lawton, senior research analyst for the Gaming Control Board’s Tax and License Division, said of January’s numbers by email.

Lawton indicated January’s county win total was just outside of the top 10 highest recorded for the county.

Statewide, January win was a mixed bag with several Northern Nevada markets showing double-digit percentage decreases for the month.

North Lake Tahoe was off 29.9 percent to $1.7 million in win while Elko County fell 12.7 percent to $18.8 million. Washoe County dropped 7 percent to $54.6 million and the Reno market was off 7.8 percent to $39.3 million.

But South Lake Tahoe reported a 10.8 percent increase in win to $17.1 million, a striking example of how the monthly reporting sequence fails to show existing trends. Over the last three months, South Lake Tahoe was up 8.9 percent and over the past 12 months, it’s up 5.4 percent from the previous year.

In Southern Nevada, only one market — Mesquite — showed a January decline, off 1.4 percent to $10.5 million.

In other Southern Nevada markets in January, the Strip was up 14.4 percent to $608.9 million, downtown soared 32.1 percent to $55.5 million, North Las Vegas was up 25.9 percent to $28.7 million and the Boulder Strip reported up 24.5 percent to $84.9 million.

Laughlin’s January win was up 4.8 percent to $44.1 million and the balance of the county was up 1.4 percent to $93.5 million.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is expected to release its January visitation numbers later Tuesday.

