Nevada gaming win hits $949M in September, up 3.5 percent from 2015

State gaming win inched upward in September as the state Gaming Control Board on Thursday reported $949 million in winnings, 3.5 percent ahead of the same month a year ago.

Strip win climbed 7.5 percent to $542.5 million while downtown Las Vegas was up 3.6 percent to $49.2 million.

The three-month total for July through September, a more accurate gauge of win trends, was up 2.8 percent to $2.86 billion statewide, 3.1 percent to $1.6 billion on the Strip and 4.3 percent $133.9 million downtown.

The state collected $63.4 million in taxes in September, a 9.1 percent increase over September 2015, and for the fiscal year that began July 1, the state has collected $228.3 million, a 5.3 percent increase over last year.

Most of the gaming win trends statewide have been higher than last year with the exception of the Boulder Strip, down 3.8 percent, and the Carson Valley area, which includes Carson City, Gardnerville and Minden, off 0.7 percent.

Michael Lawton, senior research analyst for the Gaming Control Board’s tax and license division, said Boulder Strip win is down as a result of the timing of slot revenue collections, with September ending on a Friday.

“If you recall last month, the market was significantly up due to the same factor but it was a positive impact,” Lawton said in an email. “If you combined the two months the market is down just 1.8 percent in total and slots are down just 0.3 percent. As for the three-month trend, I am not too concerned considering the longer-term trend shows the market is up 1 percent calendar year to date after a 3.8 percent decrease during the last quarter.”

In Clark County, where win was up 3.6 percent to $808.8 million, casinos won $474.6 million, up 2.2 percent, on slot machines and $335.2 million, up 5.8 percent, on table games. The county’s casinos had a 6.8 win percentage on slot machines and a 15.1 percent win percentage on table games in September.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is expected to report September visitation statistics later Thursday.

