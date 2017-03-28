Nevada’s gaming win declines 4.5 percent in February

What a difference one day can make.

Nevada’s state gaming win of $945.6 million in February was down from a year ago in 18 of the 19 markets, off 4.5 percent from a year ago, the state Gaming Control Board reported Tuesday.

February 2016 had one more day than last month because of Leap Year.

Despite declines in every market except downtown Las Vegas, three-month trends were still holding steady with statewide win up 1.4 percent. Over the past 12 months, statewide win is up 1.5 percent to $11.3 billion.

For the month of February, Clark County numbers were down 4.3 percent to $825.9 million and the Las Vegas Strip was off 5 percent to $541.9 million.

Downtown Las Vegas continued its impressive roll since last summer as the only market in positive territory in February, up 2.2 percent to $51.7 million.

The three-month trend is up 1.6 percent for Clark County, up 2.2 percent for the Strip and up 10 percent for downtown.

For the rest of Southern Nevada, February win rates were down across the board, off 7 percent to $23 million in North Las Vegas; 9.1 percent to $64.5 million on the Boulder Strip; 0.6 percent to $43.1 million in Laughlin; 1.7 percent to $10.7 million in Mesquite; and 1.7 percent to $90.9 million for the rest of Clark County.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is expected to release its Southern Nevada visitation statistics later Tuesday.

