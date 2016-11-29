October gaming win in Nevada up 11.1 percent from 2015

State gaming win continued its upward climb in October with the state Gaming Control Board reporting an 11.1 percent increase over last year to $986.2 million.

The Las Vegas Strip continued to perform well with a 14 percent increase to $562.7 million.

The three-month total from August, September and October, a more accurate gauge of how gaming win is trending, showed win up 3.1 percent and the five-month tally from the beginning of the current fiscal year is up 4.9 percent over 2015.

Every market in Clark County with the exception of outlying locations showed a strong October. Downtown was up 29.5 percent to $57.8 million, North Las Vegas climbed 29.3 percent to $24.2 million, and the Boulder Strip was up 23.7 percent to $67.2 million.

For the month, the Mesquite market was up 6.1 percent to $10.6 million, Laughlin was up 3.8 percent to $41 million and the balance of Clark County was down 1.8 percent to $93.3 million.

November tax collections off October win was up 13.7 percent to $59.5 million.

Clark County was clearly the bright spot in the state for gaming win.

Washoe County was up 3.6 percent to $69.6 million, the Carson Valley was up 1.1 percent to $8.8 million, Elko County was down 1.3 percent to $23.9 million. South Lake Tahoe was off 22.2 percent to $14.2 million.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.