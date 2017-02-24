Overseas slot sales seen reaching highest point in decade

Slot machine sales outside the U.S. and Canada are forecast to to reach their highest in nearly a decade driven by new casino openings in Asia, according to a research report.

International slot demand sales will reach 72,400 units this year, the highest since 2009, when sales hit 73,340, according to an annual forecast released this week by Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, LLC. Las Vegas-based International Game Technology and Scientific Games are forecast to see slot unit sales grow 4 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

Replacement sales are expected to rise 1.1 percent to 58,296 units while new demand will expand 43 percent to 14,117 units. New sales are being ”driven by large-scale integrated resort openings in Macau and the Philippines,” Eilers & Krejcik said in the report.

MGM Resorts, Galaxy Entertainment and SJM Holdings will need 3,700 slots to fill up their new projects in Macau this year, according to the report. Resorts World Manila and Okada Manila projects will generate new demand in the Philippines.

A slowdown in resort openings in Asia next year will result in a 7.5 percent drop in slot sales to 67,000 units, according to Eilers & Krejcik.

“In 2018 we anticipate a significant decline in new and expansionary activity across the Asia-Pacific region which will not be offset by modest growth in replacement sales,” the report said.

International slot demand rose 6.9 percent in 2016 to 67,500 units, according to the firm.

Contact Todd Prince at tprince@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0386. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.