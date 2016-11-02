Paragon Gaming recommended to acquire Hard Rock Hotel at Lake Tahoe

The Las Vegas company that manages the casino at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort has received preliminary approval to acquire the Hard Rock Hotel at Lake Tahoe.

The state Gaming Control Board on Wednesday unanimously recommended approval of a series of management and ownership licenses for Paragon Gaming for the 539-room Hard Rock in Stateline.

Final approval of the licenses are expected by the Nevada Gaming Commission on Nov. 17.

Licensing is part of a multiphase effort by Paragon, headed by co-founders Diana Bennett, chairman of the company, and CEO Scott Menke, to acquire the property from Neva One, a company held by the cattle-ranching Park family in Douglas County.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

