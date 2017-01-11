Power back on at Las Vegas Strip properties MGM, New York-New York

Two Las Vegas Strip properties were without power for about an hour early Wednesday morning.

The MGM Grand and New York-New York lost power around 5:30 a.m. The lights were back on at both properties by 6:25 a.m.

And just like that, we're back on at NYNY pic.twitter.com/teFMUVIIj0 — Mike Shoro (@mike_shoro) January 11, 2017

People were gambling, the bars were open and there was a security presence at MGM Grand after power was restored.

While power was still out, there appeared to be backup energy supplied to parts of New York-New York.

The outage’s cause wasn’t immediately known.

MGM Resorts International left NV Energy in October.

This is a breaking new story. Check back for updates.

