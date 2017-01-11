Posted Updated 

Power back on at Las Vegas Strip properties MGM, New York-New York

Power back on at Las Vegas Strip properties MGM, New York-New York

web1_strip-power-outage-jan12-17bt02_7758947.jpgBuy Photo
The power was out for about an hour at the MGM Grand early Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. Power was slowly coming back by 6:20 a.m. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Power back on at Las Vegas Strip properties MGM, New York-New York

web1_newyork_7758947.jpgBuy Photo
The power was out for about an hour at New York-New York early Wednesday morning, Jan. 11, 2016. Power was slowly coming back by 6:20 a.m. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Power back on at Las Vegas Strip properties MGM, New York-New York

web1_screen-shot-2017-01-11-at-61646-am_7758947.jpgBuy Photo
The MGM Grand and New York-New York were without power for about an hour early Wednesday morning, Jan. 11, 2016. Power was slowly coming back by 6:20 a.m. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Power back on at Las Vegas Strip properties MGM, New York-New York

web1_strip-power-outage-jan12-17bt01_7758947.jpg
The power was out for about an hour at the MGM Grand early Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. Power was slowly coming back by 6:20 a.m. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Power back on at Las Vegas Strip properties MGM, New York-New York

web1_mgm_power_011117_7758947.jpg
The power was out for about an hour at the MGM Grand early Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. Power was slowly coming back by 6:20 a.m. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Power back on at Las Vegas Strip properties MGM, New York-New York

web1_strip-power-outage-jan12-17bt03_7758947.jpg
The power was out for about an hour at the MGM Grand early Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. Power was slowly coming back by 6:20 a.m. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

By MIKE SHORO
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Two Las Vegas Strip properties were without power for about an hour early Wednesday morning.

The MGM Grand and New York-New York lost power around 5:30 a.m. The lights were back on at both properties by 6:25 a.m.

People were gambling, the bars were open and there was a security presence at MGM Grand after power was restored.

While power was still out, there appeared to be backup energy supplied to parts of New York-New York.

The outage’s cause wasn’t immediately known.

MGM Resorts International left NV Energy in October.

This is a breaking new story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

 