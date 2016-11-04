Power restored after massive outage at Paris Las Vegas on the Strip

The power is back on at Paris Las Vegas after a major power outage brought operations at the Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino to a standstill Thursday.

The massive outage, which began about 9:45 a.m. Thursday, was caused by a construction error.

At a 6 a.m. Friday briefing, Rich Broome, executive vice president of Caesars Entertainment Corp., which owns the Paris, said there would be “considerable costs” in the aftermath of the outage, but the hotel’s main focus was handling complaints from guests and addressing their needs.

“We need to remember they had a worse day than we did,” he said.

Guests who booked a room for Thursday night and had checked in before power was restored were housed at neighboring Strip properties and would be compensated with two free nights at the hotel for the inconvenience, Broome said Friday.

Employees who missed shifts due to the outage will be compensated as well, he said.

The crew who made the error in the boiler room had been hired by the hotel, but Broome would not name the contractor Thursday.

“We’re going to have to dig in a lot deeper to investigate what exactly happened and what went wrong here,” he said.

The crew deep in the resort’s boiler room had drilled through the property’s main power line, including that of the back-up generator. They had been in the room to repair flooring, Broome said.

A few dozen people waiting near an entrance to the Paris let out a tired cheer and entered the hotel-casino just before 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Hotel security was tearing down tape previously blocking entrances about 12:45 a.m. as people dragged roller backpacks and carried luggage into the hotel.

Armando Valenzuela, a 27-year-old Los Angeles resident visiting the Paris for SEMA, said he could return to the hotel and his room.

“My dad went up to the front desk,” he said. “They said we could go in there.”

Staff also told 40-year-old Texas resident Onesimo Garcia he was good to re-enter his room more than 12 hours after a massive outage caused by a construction error forced the evacuation of about 3,000 guests and employees.

Hassan Tantawy, 50, said about 2 a.m. staff informed him the hotel was open.

Like several other guests, Valenzuela was eager to rest back in his room before his flight home later Friday morning.

“I know stuff happens,” he said, adding he was frustrated with the hotel’s response to the situation.

Garcia was heading back to the Paris about 1:30 a.m. after what he said was four or five previous trips to check whether it was open. This time it was finally open, he was told. He said he was in his hotel room when the power went out. He and the other guests he was with relied on their phone lights to navigate the dark.

“It was pitch black in there, man,” Garcia said. “There was no light in there at all.”

Power was partially restored about 10:30 p.m., according to a statement, and guests were allowed back into the resort only after the Clark County Fire Department finished testing the fire alarm system.

When power first went out at the 3655 Las Vegas Blvd. South resort, 11 people were trapped in various elevators. The Clark County Fire Department rescued them and confirmed no injuries other than anxiety issues among hotel guests.

Earlier Thursday, evacuated guests were sent to conference rooms at both Bally’s Las Vegas and Planet Hollywood Resort, and guests who needed to check in for their Thursday stays were sent to Bally’s. Officials had not determined whether the rooms of Wednesday night guests would be comped, but Broome said on a case-by-case basis, the resort was willing to pay for flight changes for those stuck in Las Vegas because of the outage.

The iconic Eiffel Tower replica outside the resort remained illuminated Thursday, its power source separate from the resort’s main line. But streetlights on the property and the resort’s 2,916 rooms remained dark.

“We deeply regret the inconvenience that this unexpected outage has caused our guests and are doing everything we can to remedy this unfortunate situation,” a statement from the Paris Las Vegas later read.

