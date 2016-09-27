Posted 

Protesters seek to raise awareness of second-hand smoke

Anti-smoking advocate Lola Jones holds a sign during a smoke free casino demonstration in front of the Las Vegas Sands Expo and Convention Center on Tuesday , Sept. 27, 2016.

Anti-smoking advocates hold signs during a smoke free casino demonstration in front of the Las Vegas Sands Expo and Convention Center on Tuesday , Sept. 27, 2016.

Anti-smoking advocates hold signs during a smoke free casino demonstration in front of the Las Vegas Sands Expo and Convention Center on Tuesday , Sept. 27, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Anti-smoking advocates hold signs during a smoke free casino demonstration in front of the Las Vegas Sands Expo and Convention Center on Tuesday , Sept. 27, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Anti-smoking advocates Stephanie Steinberg, left and Stephanie Lane, center, hold signs during a smoke free casino demonstration in front of the Las Vegas Sands Expo and Convention Center on Tuesday , Sept. 27, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

By RICHARD N. VELOTTA
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

It wasn’t a political issue within the walls of the Global Gaming Expo, but just outside the Sands Expo and Convention Center, a group of protesters were attempting to raise awareness to a longtime casino concern: second-hand smoking.

About 50 people in shifts demonstrated peacefully with signs for several hours Tuesday.

Colorado-based Smoke-Free Gaming of America was joined by members of Transit Workers Union Local 721, the Las Vegas dealers’ union, some carrying signs that read, “Casino employees are dying from second-hand smoke,” and “What happens in a casino stays in your lungs.”

Cynthia Falls, president of the union that represents dealers at the Wynn, Caesars Palace, Bally’s, Paris Las Vegas and Harrah’s, said over the years, 100 employees have been stricken with cancer and 49 of them have died.

“This isn’t a joke,” Falls said. “Shame on the casinos for taking the profitable performance of their casinos over the health of their workers and their families.”

Stephanie Steinberg, who heads Smoke-Free Gaming, said nearly 800 casinos nationwide are smoke-free and her organization is capitalizing on the December opening of MGM Resorts International’s $1.4 billion National Harbor casino near Washington being smoke-free when it opens.

“It’s an evil Catch-22,” Steinberg said. “Casino companies have excellent health-care plans for their employees and then they send them out there to work in that environment.”

 

